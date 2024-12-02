Rockets Beat Thunder in Fourth-Quarter Nail-Biter
The Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-116...
Going into this evening's game, Dillon Brooks has averaged 17.7 points against the Thunder in his career. He had 10 in the first quarter tonight. Oklahoma City started the first quarter off inconsistent on its shooting, but caught fire midway through. The Thunder shot 5-for-10, while Houston shot 4-for-12 leading the Rockets to call a timeout. Houston came out hot going on a 12-4 scoring streak before Mark Daigneault called one as well. At the end of the quarter, Tari Eason made a three to give the Rockets their biggest lead of right before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made one. The Rockets shot 55.6% from deep in the quarter.
In the beginning of the second quarter, the Thunder took Isaiah Hartenstein out of the game. OKC used him as a lob threat, which he has been since his time in Houston. The Rockets found a way to contain the big man's screens, causing him to be subbed out for Kenrich Williams. Houston took advantage quickly with Amen Thompson grabbing a rebound quickly, ending with a drive from Jalen Green on the other end. They got their biggest lead at 10, and OKC called a timeout. The Rockets scored six points in the paint in just under 3 minutes in this stretch before Hartenstein checked back in. They got up to an 11-point lead.
Gilgeous-Alexander checked in with Hartenstein and the Thunder started rolling again. They went on a 17-9 run to end the quarter and ended the half down by just two points. The All-Star guard had 15 points and the former Rockets' center had nine points and nine boards at the end of the second quarter. Fred VanVleet ended the half with 15 points as well.
Oklahoma City took the lead early in the third with a three from Jalen Williams. Houston continued to have no answer for Hartenstein halfway into the quarter. He scored a quick six points and was very solid on defense, stopping the Rockets from scoring in the paint multiple times. He had contained Alperen Sengun to only nine points and six rebounds on 4-for-10 shooting up until this point in the game when a timeout was called.
Sengun started being more aggressive in the third, and Hartenstein got put into foul trouble. OKC subbed him out, and the Rockets put Thompson in the game right after to run into the post and get defensive stops. This was exactly how the Rockets got their 11-point lead earlier in the game.
The Thunder went on a 7-0 run to go up by three points with 4:15 left in the third, causing Ime Udoka to call a timeout. After the timeout, the Thunder got their biggest lead of the game with eight. They ended the quarter up five, 96-91, due to Houston's 35% from the field in the period.
Late in the fourth with 3:33 to go in a tight contest, Udoka subbed out Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. for Thompson and Tari Eason. VanVleet tied the game at 108 shortly after and scored 31 points with a big shot, which was a season-high in points. He then made a three from the logo to give the Rockets a three-point lead of 133-110, followed by a three from Cason Wallace. Brooks made fadeaway jumper to beat the shot-clock buzzer to put the Rockets up by two points with 33.6 seconds left in the game.
VanVleet got fouled with 4.6 seconds left to go and sunk both free throws to put the Rockets up by four points. Williams made a fadeaway three for Oklahoma to make it a one-point game with 2.4 seconds left in the fourth. VanVleet got fouled again, and made both free throws.
The Rockets play the Kings on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. Tip off is set for 9:00 p.m. CST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.