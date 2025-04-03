Rockets Blow Out Jazz, Clinch Playoff Spot for First Time Since 2020
The Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz 143-105. Seven players scored in double and Jalen Green scored 22 points as he lead the way.
Houston got off to a good start, just before Utah went on an 11-4 run, tying the game at 13, which led to Ime Udoka calling a timeout. During this stretch, Isaiah Collier got hot and hit two three-pointers, but Dillon Brooks collected a technical foul, causing to him being suspended next game. The Rockets ended the first quarter on a 17-6 run due to Udoka subbing in Jock Landale to play alongside Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. Their three bigs in zone stopped Utah from getting to the rim and scoring.
Smith Jr. highlighted the first half for the Rockets, scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds off of the bench, as well as collecting two steals. Brooks scored 17 points in the half while Green scored 14 and Sengun accounted for 11 points along with seven assists. Houston's passing and ball movement was the reason for their success in the first 24 minutes, as they shot 55.1% from the field and 46.7% from three, compared to Utah's 34.7% from the field and 21.7% from three.
Green ended the third quarter with 22 points as the Rockets kept rolling. Their shooting stayed hot and their passing was still great. Ball movement stayed key and they were also able to stop Utah in the passing lanes, making their lead even larger.
Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore checked in during the fourth quarter, and they both played well, helping Houston keep their lead. Sheppard made five threes, collecting 15 points as the Rockets clinched the playoffs for the first time since the NBA Bubble in 2020.
The Rockets face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at Toyota Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.