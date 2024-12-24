Rockets Blow Past Hornets Behind VanVleet's Hot Shooting Night
The Houston Rockets traveled to Charlotte to play the Hornets in the latter half of a back-to-back. They were looking to continue their momentum from a gritty win against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
After a tough, forgettable game the night before, veteran guard Fred VanVleet came out guns blazing against Charlotte. He started the game off 5-of-5 from the field, a complete turnaround from his 1-of-10 night against Toronto.
His play night along with a dominant team defensive performance early on in the night boosted Houston to a 31-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
It was more of the same in the second quarter as VanVleet continued to dominate on the offensive end while forwards Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate entered the game with high energy on the defensive end.
The Rockets held the Hornets to just 31 points at the end of the half, and were able to nearly double their lead in the second quarter, holding a 31-point edge through the halfway mark.
That lead proved to be too much to overcome for Charlotte as it had no answer for Houston's defense in the second half.
The Rockets held on to their large lead thanks to a red-hot night from VanVleet, posting a 114-101 win over the Hornets.
VanVleet was the story of the night for Houston. He had a much needed hot shooting night after struggling to buy a bucket against the Raptors on Sunday. The veteran guard ended Monday night's matchup with 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting.
Lengthy forward Jabari Smith Jr. also had a good outing. He struggled a little early in the first quarter, but picked it up as the game went on and found his groove. Smith Jr. finished with 21 points and corralled 11 rebounds.
The Rockets will now turn their eyes to the New Orleans Pelicans, who they will face on Thursday night at Smoothie King Center.
