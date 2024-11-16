Smith Jr. Ties Career High Three Pointers, Leads Houston Over LA in NBA Cup
The Houston Rockets hosted the LA Clippers at the Toyota Center on Friday night for the team's first Emirates NBA Cup game. Having already beaten the Clippers on Wednesday, the Rockets were looking to continue their success against them with the pressure and stakes raised.
Much like Wednesday night, Houston continued their dominance, taking a double-digit lead over LA in the first half fueled by a red-hot start for forward Jabari Smith Jr.
Smith Jr. hit five first-half three-pointers, tying his career high in just about 15 minutes of play. He scored a game-high 19 points through two quarters, leading the Rockets to an 18-point lead.
Houston continued more of the same in the second half, riding the hot hands of their forwards in Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks, who drained a combined 10 three-pointers, leading the team to its first NBA Cup win of the 2024-2025 season over the Clippers, 125-104.
The Rockets spoiled a historic night for one of their former players James Harden, who joined legendary shooter Ray Allen for second in all-time three-pointers made. They took away what was supposed to be Harden's night by outshining him in what he does best: hit threes.
Houston had one of its best three-point shooting nights of the season, draining 19 shots from beyond the arc.
Its forwards led the way in that department. Smith Jr. tied his career high of three-pointers made in a game with five, leading to his season-high in points with 26. Brooks matched his five three-pointers, and Tari Eason added two more.
The three forwards accounted for 62 of the team's 124 points on the night.
Star center Alperen Şengün also turned in a great performance. He recorded his first triple-double of the season with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
The Rockets have now won four straight games and currently hold a 1-0 record with a +21 point differential, putting them at the top of the West Group A standings for the NBA Cup.
Houston will look to extend its win-streak to five on Sunday as it heads into Chicago to face the Bulls.
