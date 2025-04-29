Rockets Fall to Warriors in Chippy Game at the Last Second, Go Down 3-1 in Series
The Houston Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors 109-106. Fred VanVleet scored 25 points and Alperen Sengun scored 31. Houston fell to 3-1 in the series.
Houston started the game committing four turnovers early into the first quarter, going down 13-2 with 8:15 still to go in the period. The Rockets started to get hot playing through Amen Thompson, and went 5-for-7 after starting 1-for-6 to get them back in the game down 20-15, forcing the Warriors to call a timeout. Jabari Smith Jr. came into the game late in the period and gave the Rockets a quick five points due to his spacing and being able to get to his spot. VanVleet also made a big three at the end of the quarter. The Rockets ended the first 12 minutes down 28-26. They also committed only one turnover in the last eight minutes of the period.
After Golden State led by 12, the Rockets were able to take control in the second quarter. It got very chippy, as a tift broke out between Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green, as well as another chippy battle between Tari Eason and Green. In the end of the period, Brooks and Jimmy Butler III started talking, leading to some chippy back-and-forth as well. Houston ended the period with three straight steals, helping them gain a 57-50 lead going into halftime.
Golden State opened the second half on a 18-1 run due to their off-ball screening and spacing. It controlled most of the period, but Houston went on a 22-14 run to close the third period due to Sengun getting to his spot down low and Smith Jr. spacing the floor for the Rockets. VanVleet stayed hot in the period as well, helping Houston stay in the game as it was down 82-80 at the end of the third quarter.
Sengun and Thompson started the fourth quarter making all of Houston's first 14 points, giving them a lead and helping them control the game. Steven Adams' defense off of the weak-side was huge for the Rockets, getting two clutch blocks midway through the period. VanVleet made a big three to make the score 101-97. Buddy Hield made a three for the Warriors to put them up 102-101. Butler III got fouled by Brooks on a three-pointer with 58.7 seconds left to play and he made all three free throws to go up 107-104. VanVleet missed a game-tying shot.
The Rockets will face the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CST.