Rockets Lose Double-Digit Lead, Fall to Kings in NBA Cup Contest
The Houston Rockets lost to the Sacramento Kings 120-111. Houston got out-assisted 33-14 and had 16 turnovers to Sacramento's 10.
Both teams started off slow before the first timeout of the game. The Rockets shot 3-for-12, and the Kings shot 4-for-13. Houston started 0-for-3 from three, while Sacramento was 1-for-5. After the timeout, Jalen Green led the Rockets and they shot 5-for-6 in just over three minutes.
Being one of the best rebounding teams in the league, glass production was going to have to continue to help Houston. The Rockets outrebounded Sacramento 18-8 in the first quarter, four of those being offensive boards. Houston led 28-23 to end the first.
It started to get chippy towards the end of the second quarter when Dillon Brooks knocked the ball out of Domantas Sabonis' hands. During the next play, Green hit a three for Houston and Jabari Smith Jr. got knocked down. After that, Smith Jr. got pulled down by De'Aaron Fox. The two got into a scuffle and both team's current five got into it.
Brooks, Smith Jr., and Fox were all given technicals. Green's three was taken off of the scoreboard as Sacramento was rewarded a free throw, and Houston got possession after.
The one thing that Brooks knows how to do better than anyone is get the team going. Houston loves the tense moments, as they are a tenacious team that thrives through intensity. This is exactly who Brooks is. He hit a big bucket right after Sacramento's reward free throw, which quieted the crowd, and the team went on an 9-2 run.
Sacramento ended the quarter on an 11-1 run and score at the end of the half was 55-54. Green had 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting.
DeMar DeRozan led the way for the Kings, coming out hot in the beginning of the second half. The team changed their offensive scheme to play through him for the majority of the quarter rather than the three-point sets and pick-and-rolls that they were running in the first half.
He had a quick five points in the first minute and a half. Malik Monk then hit a three over Green, followed by a three from Keegan Murry to give Sacramento a six-point lead. DeRozan continued to make another midrange shot, and Houston had no answer on defense. The Kings do a great job on screens, and Sabonis rolled off of one to score a layup, making that 13 straight made shots for the team. After making 15 straight and gaining a 12-point lead, Ime Udoka called a timeout. Houston continued to be lost, and DeRozan continued his flurry of all-star midrange shooting.
In the fourth quarter, the Rockets managed to cut the lead down to seven. After a lot of back and forth in scoring, Houston could not get any defensive stops on Sacramento. Tari Eason continued to play fantastic defense, but could not convert any of his layups. With 2:35 left, Houston was down 12 and Udoka emptied out the bench with Jae'Sean Tate and Aaron Holiday to close the game. Late chaos caused Sengun and Udoka to get ejected from the game.
The Rockets battle the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Tip-off is at 9:00 p.m. CST at Chase Center.
