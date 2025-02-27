Rockets Blow Past Spurs 118-106, Behind Strong Outing From Jalen Green
The Houston Rockets faced the San Antonio Spurs as the latter part of a back-to-back Wednesday night. Still without veteran guard Fred VanVleet, Houston was looking to string together two wins in a row in an attempt to advance up in the Western Conference standings.
The Rockets came out of the gates hot by attacking the rim at will, taking advantage of San Antonio being without All-Star center Victor Wembenyama, who was ruled out for the rest of the season earlier this month. Star guard Jalen Green found driving lanes at ease early on, finding his rhythm in the first half to give Houston a quick edge over the Spurs. He scored 16 points through two quarters as San Antonio had no answer for him around the rim.
The Rockets held an 18-point lead over the Spurs at the end of the half, and continued to pour it on in the second. Forward Amen Thompson caught fire to begin the third quarter, crashing the boards on the offensive end, leading to easy buckets around the rim. He also kept San Antonio's defense honest, hitting a three-point shot to force its perimeter defenders to close out.
Veteran forward Dillon Brooks also got into the action, knocking down a few triples as Houston began to run away with the game. The Rockets finished the third quarter with a 26-point lead over the Spurs, and continued more of the same in the fourth as Houston blew past San Antonio 118-106.
Green led the way for the Rockets Wednesday night, scoring 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting, while bringing down 7 boards and dishing out 4 assists in just 27 minutes.
Houston's forward duo in Thompson and Brooks also had an impactful night. Thompson led the team in scoring with 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting while Brooks hit a team-high five three-pointers in the blowout win.
The Rockets will get some rest following this back-to-back as they won't play until Saturday. They will look to now extend their win streak to three against the Sacramento Kings back at the Toyota Center this upcoming weekend.
