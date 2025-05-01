Rockets Take Care of Business at Home, Force Game 6 in California
The Houston Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors 131-116. Fred VanVleet scored 26 points.
The Rockets got an early 20-8 lead with 7:12 left to play in the first quarter. Jalen Green got hot during this 15-0 stretch and VanVleet knocked down a big shot to make it a 12-point lead. Houston was also attacking the rim, forcing Golden State to commit fouls and the Rockets got into the bonus early, starting 8-for-8 from the line. The Rockets' dominance continued throughout the period, with VanVleet controlling the pace and scoring eight in a row for Houston towards the end of the first 12 minutes. He ended the quarter with 14 points as Houston went into the second quarter up 40-24.
Amen Thompson's defense was the story of the second quarter. Houston got up to a 30-point lead after Golden State did not score for just over seven minutes due to the Rockets' overwhelming defense. Steph Curry was held to just 11 points in the half, and Jimmy Butler III scored just six points. The Warriors started to make a small comeback towards the end of the period, but Thompson checked in and stopped their offensive charge. He had a big block over Curry and a massive strip on him, leading to a dunk-and-one which gave Houston a lot of momentum to end the period. VanVleet had 19 points in the half, and Thompson had five steals as well as one block. The Rockets led 76-49 going into halftime.
Houston continued to roll in the third period. Continuing to hold Curry and Butler III, Steve Kerr subbed the bench into the game just over halfway into the quarter. Thompson stayed dominant, helping the Rockets maintain their lead. Reed Sheppard checked in the close the period, and Houston ended the third quarter up 107-80.
Golden State started to make a small comeback midway through the fourth period, and Ime Udoka put Houston's starters back in the game. The Warriors continued to cut the lead down to 13 points with just over five minutes left to play. Houston was able to maintain their lead to end the game.
The Rockets will face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at Chase Center. Tip-off time is TBD.