Rockets Drop in NBC Sports' Latest Power Rankings

The Houston Rockets' December struggles are very real at this point. With just over a week left in 2025, they're 3-4 this month after going 13-2 from late October to late November.

Most recently, Houston has lost two straight games after a 133-128 overtime defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. A near-20-point first-half lead was squandered after the Rockets gave up 74 second-half points, and then lost overtime 14-9.

The team is now 1-3 in overtime games, showing an inability to close in major moments. Houston's second straight loss is also its second straight game that has gone past regulation, losing to the Denver Nuggets earlier in the week.

Such struggles have resulted in the Rockets dropping to fourth in NBC Sports' latest NBA power rankings from Vaughn Dalzell. They were previously fourth on the list, but a tough stretch of games has resulted in a slight drop for Week 9.

"Houston’s dropped two straight games in OT to the Pelicans and Nuggets and three of the past four overall, Dalzell wrote. "In that short four-game sample size, the Rockets own the 10th-best offensive rating, but the second-worst defensive rating, only ahead of the Jazz.

"Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith should both be back in or by January, so Houston’s struggles should come to an end with some veteran assistance."

Eason, who suffered an oblique injury in November, was questionable for Thursday night's game in New Orleans, but ultimately sat for the road loss. The 6-foot-8 forward was extremely efficient off the bench to start the season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds on a league-best 50.9% shooting from three.

Finney-Smith, on the other hand, has yet to take the floor this season and is reportedly pushing for a return in the early months of 2026. The 3&D wing was acquired by Houston using the mid-level exception this offseason.

The 6-foot-7 veteran is one of the better and more versatile defenders in the league, averaging 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game across 63 games for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers last season.

There isn't much reason to panic right now, especially if the Rockets can win their next game against the Nuggets on Saturday. However, they'd be 0-3 against Denver with a loss, which would clearly establish their place in the NBA hierarchy. Houston is still clinging to the reputation of a title contender, but there's a responsibility to keep it from fading.