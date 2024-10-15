Bleacher Report Predicts Cam Whitmore's Breakout Season
The NBA has been going through a transition period over the past few seasons. The stars of the 'older' generation in the 2010s are now passing the torch to an influx of 'new' players in the next generation of hoopers and stars. What comes with this passing of the torch is breakout players, ones who take the next step and surprise the basketball community.
The Houston Rockets already have a few young stars, but one player in particular has already shown flashes, and the potential to take the next step this season. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus gave one breakout star in 2024-25 for NBA every team, and ranked them 30 to one.
The Rockets' candidate to be a surprise player was none other than second-year wing Cam Whitmore. Drafted No. 20 in the 2023 NBA Draft, Whitmore averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game in his rookie season. The former Villanova Wildcat ranked No. 5 on the list behind Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), and Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks).
"If his career ends up shorter because of physical limitations, he's playing to make the most of his time and prove the naysayers wrong," Pincus said. "While he doesn't project to start, he'll provide double-digit scoring off the bench and be in the running for Sixth Man of the Year. Houston will pick up his $3.5 million option soon as well."
Whitmore will be fighting to get good minutes in Houston with fellow breakout candidate Amen Thompson, who was noted as an honorable mention. Whitmore's offensive prowess is expected to be put on display once again if head coach Ime Udoka gives him solid time on the court.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.