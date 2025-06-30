The more imagine the 25/26 Rockets, the more I think about how important it is to have a healthy Tari Eason.



His defense & rebounding will be critical.



Just a year ago for non centers he was

5th in blk %

3rd in reb%

7th in def reb%

3rd in off reb%

1st in stl %



