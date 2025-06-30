Is This Houston Rockets Wing Next In Line for Extension?
The Houston Rockets recently announced their intent to extend Jabari Smith Jr. to a five-year deal, which now leaves a question mark surrounding 2022 first-round selection Tari Eason, who could be in line next for an extension.
Earlier this offseason, it was reported by The Athletic's Kelly Iko that Houston had interest in extending both Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, in which the Rockets have already gotten one half of that plan accomplished.
"According to team sources, they are comfortable matching any offer that would come for either in restricted free agency in 2026, assuming that a deal isn’t agreed upon this offseason. Eason and Smith have been key cogs in Ime Udoka’s setup, with a two-way, unselfish approach that meshes well with the roster," said Iko in an early-June article.
Even with the extension for Smith Jr., Houston will still have money to play with to sign Tari Eason to a lucrative deal, according to NBA Salary Cap Analyst Yossi Gozlan.
"The Houston Rockets have $80 million below the 2026-27 luxury tax line after extending Jabari Smith Jr. Plenty of space remaining for lucrative Kevin Durant and Tari Eason extensions," said Gozlan.
This past season, Eason proved his worth as the Rockets' potential sixth man and key rotational player, averaging 12.0 points and 6.4 rebounds on a 24.9 minutes per game average. He also logged a 48.7% field goal with a 34.2% completion behind the arc.
He is set to earn $5.6 million in the final year of his rookie contract, and was adamant in keeping the 24-year-old wing when making a trade for Kevin Durant this summer.
Eason has continued to show growth during his three seasons with Houston, but injuries have limited his time on the floor, and this is also a reason the Rockets could be reluctant to offer the forward an extension this offseason.
However, if he can get through this season without missing any major time off the court, he'll prove his worth to Houston if a deal is not made this summer.