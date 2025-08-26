2020-21 Houston Rockets: Where Are They Now?
The 2020-2021 season marked the end of James Harden's time in Houston, closing a an era lasting over eight seasons. What ensued was a season filled of trades, waives and pickups resulting in 30 players suiting up for the Rockets from December to May.
Only a handful of players from the not-so-memorable squad are still rostered in the NBA, and only one still residing in Houston. Aside from those players, many of the former Rockets fell out of the association or retired, with Houston being one of their final stops.
Let's take a look at where the 30 Rockets' from that season are now.
Still in Houston
Tate was a bright spot of the 2020-2021 squad, averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game, earning All-Rookie First Team honors on the season. His minutes per game has decreased in each of the four seasons since, as he takes on a lesser role as the team adds more talent.
Despite that, he remains on the team as a consistent locker room veteran who'd been with the team through the entirety of the rebuild, and embodies the tough and gritty style of play that head coach Ime Udoka has adapted.
D.J. Augustin is also technically back with the Rockets, but as a member of the front office rather than a player.
In the NBA, elsewhere
Harden played eight games for Houston before requesting –– and getting granted –– a trade that sent him to the Brooklyn Nets. He'd then spend time with the 76ers and now looks to have a home with the Clippers, where he's teamed up with Kawhi Leonard to hunt for a championship.
Harden's former longtime teammate, Eric Gordon, currently plays for the 76ers, but the two never overlapped in Philadelphia. Gordon appeared in 39 games last season while averaging 6.8 points per game, and is back with the team for the 2025-2026 season.
Kevin Porter Jr. was bright spot of the season, averaging 16.6 points per game while operating as the lead guard after Harden's departure to Brooklyn. He fell out of the league due to off-court issues, but returned to the association as a backup guard for the Los Angeles Clippers, and now Milwaukee Bucks.
Kelly Olynyk played perhaps the best basketball of his career during his 27 game stint with Houston, averaging 19 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range. Since then, he's suited up for the Pistons, Jazz, Raptors, Pelicans and now the Spurs.
Kenyon Martin Jr. was once viewed as a promising young prospect during his time with the Rockets, but hasn't quite carved out a role for himself elsewhere in the league, bouncing between the Clippers, 76ers and now the Jazz.
40-year-old P.J. Tucker played three games for the Knicks last season, but isn't signed to an active roster as of now, perhaps ending his playing days in the NBA.
