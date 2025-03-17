76ers vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are hoping to win their seventh straight game as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their annual trip to the Toyota Center.
The Sixers are on the second night of a back-to-back after a matinee affair with the Dallas Mavericks yesterday.
Philadelphia is one of the most injured teams in the league, so Houston needs to take all of its advantages in tonight's game and run with it to keep up in the Western Conference playoff picture.
76ers vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Monday, Mar. 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
76ers vs. Rockets Injury Report
Philadelphia 76ers
- SG Jared McCain (OUT - knee)
- C Joel Embiid (OUT - knee)
- SG Eric Gordon (OUT - wrist)
- SF Paul George (OUT - groin, knee)
- PG Tyrese Maxey (QUESTIONABLE - hand, back)
- SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
- C Andre Drummond (QUESTIONABLE - toe)
- PG Kyle Lowry (OUT - hip)
- SF Lonnie Walker IV (QUESTIONABLE - concussion)
- C Adem Bona (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Houston Rockets
- SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
- PG Amen Thompson (OUT - ankle)
76ers vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Philadelphia 76ers
- PG Jared Butler
- SG Ricky Council IV
- SF Jeff Dowtin Jr.
- PF Guerschon Yabusele
- C Adem Bona
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Tari Eason
- C Alperen Sengun
