Inside The Rockets

76ers vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) controls the ball against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) controls the ball against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are hoping to win their seventh straight game as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their annual trip to the Toyota Center.

The Sixers are on the second night of a back-to-back after a matinee affair with the Dallas Mavericks yesterday.

Philadelphia is one of the most injured teams in the league, so Houston needs to take all of its advantages in tonight's game and run with it to keep up in the Western Conference playoff picture.

76ers vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Monday, Mar. 17
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

76ers vs. Rockets Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

  • SG Jared McCain (OUT - knee)
  • C Joel Embiid (OUT - knee)
  • SG Eric Gordon (OUT - wrist)
  • SF Paul George (OUT - groin, knee)
  • PG Tyrese Maxey (QUESTIONABLE - hand, back)
  • SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
  • C Andre Drummond (QUESTIONABLE - toe)
  • PG Kyle Lowry (OUT - hip)
  • SF Lonnie Walker IV (QUESTIONABLE - concussion)
  • C Adem Bona (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Houston Rockets

  • SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
  • PG Amen Thompson (OUT - ankle)

76ers vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

  • PG Jared Butler
  • SG Ricky Council IV
  • SF Jeff Dowtin Jr.
  • PF Guerschon Yabusele
  • C Adem Bona

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Tari Eason
  • C Alperen Sengun

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News