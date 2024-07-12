A.J. Griffin Could Revive His Career With The Houston Rockets
Newly acquired Houston Rockets forward A.J. Griffin is set to play in his third NBA Summer League, starting tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Duke Blue Devil was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks via trade.
The 20-year-old has the potential to be a great contributor in the NBA, displaying elite shooting at Duke which warranted his 16th overall selection from the Hawks in 2022.
Girffin had a promising rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks. He played 72 games, averaging 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.6 steals in 19.5 minutes per game. However, his sophomore season took a downturn. He played just 8.6 minutes per game in 20 games, averaging 2.4 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.2 assists. His shooting percentage from beyond the arc plummeted from 39.0% as a rookie to 25.6% this season.
With the Rockets, Griffin has new opportunities alongside other young players like Jalen Green, Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., and more. He joins a core of developing players on a potential playoff team.
Griffin’s shooting ability was evident during his time at Duke University. He was a sharpshooter from beyond the arc, and Houston should recognize this role. If they give him consistent minutes, he can regain his confidence and find his rhythm from beyond the arc.
Griffin also possesses athleticism that can impact both ends of the court. His defensive skills need improvement, as that's what really hurt his minutes in Atlanta, but he has the physical tools to contribute. Developing him defensively could benefit the team overall, especially considering the Rockets specialize in that area.
The biggest thing to note is that Griffin is still young, and his potential remains untapped. At just 20 years old, he has time to grow and learn. The Rockets should invest in his development, considering him a long-term asset, and perhaps one day he could be a great contributor to an elite team.
