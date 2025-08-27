Alperen Sengun Leads Türkiye to a Win in 2025 EuroBasket Opener
While most of the Houston Rockets are working with trainers in empty gyms or playing in pick-up games as they get ready for the upcoming season, Alperen Sengun has already taken part in training camp and preparation matches with his Türkiye team as they prepare for one of the most significant basketball events in FIBA basketball, the EuroBasket tournament.
Leading up to the Wednesday opener, Sengun has improved each game, finishing the preparation matches with a 26-point, 11-rebound performance in a win over Montenegro. Sengun is looking to lead his Türkiye team to its first medal since 2001, which was a year before Sengun was even born. In fact, that was Türkiye's only medal in the history of the European Championship.
Türkiye first matchup was against Latvian led by the Atlanta Hawks Kristaps Porzingis. Before the game Porzingis was asked about Sengun. “He’s a beast,” (via Eurohoops.net) Porzingis went on to talk about the challenge of facing Sengun. He’s a great player. He’s been better with each year. We have a challenge in front of us. His passing ability, his talent offensively... we’re going to have our hands full."
Coming into the game, Türkiye was ranked 27th in the FIBA world rankings, while Latvia ranked ninth. Despite coming in as underdogs, Sengun and Türkiye got out to a fast start as Sengun scored an early basket in the post.
Türkiye continued to push the pace as Shane Larkin and Cedi Osman, along with Sengun, helped them get out to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter.
Even with a center of the caliber of Porzingis on its roster, Latvia double- and sometimes triple-teamed Sengun throughout the first half. Even though Sengun only had six points at halftime, he made several nice passes out of the double team that led to easy baskets for his teammates.
Turkiye led by nine at halftime but would quickly pull away in the third quarter. Sengun went to work early in the third quarter as he made a great move to get around Porzingis.
Latvia continued to double-team Sengun the entire second half. Still, Sengun, despite finishing with five turnovers, made the right play more times than not, especially on this no-look behind-the-back spectacular pass and a great defensive play as well in the fourth quarter.
Turkiye would go on to win 93-73, upsetting host Latvia as it opened play in the EuroBasket tournament. Sengun finished with an efficient 16 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Most of the discussion leading up to the FIBA group play had centered on teams like Serbia, Germany, and even Latvia. Sengun and Turkiye proved that they have a real chance at bringing home their first medal in over 20 years.