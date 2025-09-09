Alperen Sengun Makes EuroBasket History in Türkiye Win Over Poland
Throughout the tournament, Alperen Sengun has been the best player on the court in every single Turkiye game in the EuroBasket. Sengun was determined to help bring his country its first EuroBasket medal since 2001. That 2001 team won a silver medal, which was only its second medal in EuroBasket history. Sengun not only helped his team get one step closer, he made history in the process.
Sengun and Turkiye had success in the 2022 EuroBasket, coming up just short in overtime, losing to France in the round of 16. Sengun has been on a mission this time around as he led Turkiye into their quarterfinals matchup against Poland. Sengun showed the entire world why he is a EuroBasket MVP candidate as he made history in Turkiye's win.
Alperen Sengun Makes EuroBasket History
Poland, like every other opponent, made it a point to force the ball out of Sengun's hands early and often as they sent double and sometimes triple teams to Sengun every time he entered the paint. Double teams are nothing new for the Rockets star as he has seen his share of traffic, especially last season when he became a first-time All-Star.
With Poland sending half of its team to guard Sengun, he started the first quarter as a playmaker instead of a scorer. Sengun made several great passes, finding his teammates for easy baskets. Sengun, for the first time in the tournament, finished the first quarter without a point but still impacted the early going.
Sengun's passing started to open up the game as Turkiye started to pull away in the second quarter after a 19-19 first quarter. Now, with Poland scrambling, Sengun started to change the game as a scorer. Sengun scored all 10 of his first-half points in the second quarter as Türkiye outscored Poland 27-13 in the second quarter.
Sengun continued to show his all-around game in the second half as Turkiye went up by as much as 20 points in the third quarter. Sengun's passing and rebounding were on full display all game long, even as Poland made him more of a passer. Even though Sengun is a great scorer, he may even be a better passer, especially with passes like this.
Poland would not go down easy however, as they were able to cut the lead down from 23 at one point down to eight late in the fourth. Sengun, however, would not be denied, and in the fourth quarter, Sengun made history as he tipped in his own miss off the drive.
Sengun became the youngest player in EuroBasket history to record a triple-double and only the sixth player with that accomplishment. Turkiye was able to pull away in the last few minutes, finally, and would go on to win 91-77 to advance to its first semifinal EuroBasket game since 2001.
Sengun finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists as he continues to cement his status as one of the greatest Turkish players of all time. Now, Türkiye awaits the winner of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece team and Lithuania.