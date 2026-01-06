ESPN Predicts Rockets' Alperen Sengun to Make Third Team All-NBA

This year's All-NBA teams could look very different, especially as it pertains to big men. Thanks to the league's eligibility requirements, implemented two years ago, during the 2023-24 season.

The whole point of the rule was to prevent stars from coasting and load managing their way to accolades, which are oftentimes incentivized in the structure of their contracts.

But injuries cause players to miss those same incentives under the rule.

ESPN's Kevin Pelton predicts both Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss the All-NBA team, due to injuries.

Jokic is sidelined for at least four weeks due to a knee injury and Antetokounmpo has already missed 14 games. Four more missed games would lead to his exclusion.

San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama will also be a close call, as he's missed 14 games also. He's in the same boat as Antetokounmpo (and Jokic).

Pelton predicts Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun to make All-NBA Third Team, in light of assumed voids to the aforementioned three All-Stars.

Interestingly enough, Pelton doesn't expect Kevin Durant to make any of the All-NBA teams.

The All-NBA teams aren't determined by actual position, though.

It's a positionless award selection.

The voters essentially select the 15 players who had the best individual seasons.

Meaning five guards could make up an entire team. Or five wings.

Antetokounmpo, Jokic and Wembanyama (potentially) missing the 65-game minimum doesn't automatically mean Sengun should be penciled in to one of the teams.

Speaking of which, Sengun could very well be in the same boat.

He has to play 37 more games in order to qualify and the Rockets have 49 more games left on the schedule.

He's expected to miss at least four more games, due to his latest ankle injury.

Houston's 11 back-to-back games in a rather back-loaded schedule could cause him to miss more games, due to rest.

And that's assuming full health the rest of the way for him.

(Hopefully that happens. Injuries are the most unfortunate part of the sport).

Sengun was penciled in as a surefire All-Star for this year. And he should be an automatic lock.

In addition to Durant.