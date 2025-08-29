Alperen Sengun's Passing has been on Full Display in FIBA EuroBasket
Houston Rocket Alperen Sengun has been on a mission to bring Turkiye its first EuroBasket medal in over 20 years. The Houston Rockets All-Star has been with his Turkiye national team for the last couple of months, preparing for the tournament, and has not disappointed through the first two games.
Sengun has helped Turkiye get off to a 2-0 start in group play. Turkey, coming into the tournament, was not seen as a team that could medal, as it was ranked 27th in the world rankings. Sengun, however, had said before the tournament that his only goal was to help his team bring home a medal, despite the odds being against them.
In Türkiye, Sengun has been the best player on the court, averaging 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and eight assists in the first two wins. Sengun is also shooting a ridiculous 15 of 21 from the field. Sengun has not only been the best player in Turkiye but also one of the best players in the entire tournament so far.
Alperen Sengun's passing has been great so far for Türkiye
Of course, his efficiency, rebounding and scoring have all been great in the two wins, but his passing has really stood out throughout both wins. Sengun from day one in the NBA has shown his passing skills and high basketball intelligence. Unlike most young players, Sengun was able to read defenses and, more times than not, make the right pass at the right moment.
Sengun's assists went up from 2.6 in his rookie season to five in his third season. Sengun became so well known for his flashy passes that everyone started calling him "The Wizard" as he continued to display his excellent passing skills. Sengun has continued that passing display in the FIBA tournament.
Sengun has been beating the double team all-tournament long making quick and decisive decisions.
Double teams are nothing new for Sengun, as he began to see them more frequently when he became a full-time starter and started to dominate in the post. Teams realize that if they left their center on an island with Sengun, it would typically not end well for their defense.
That meant over the last few seasons, Sengun had to adjust his game and make even quicker decisions with the basketball. With the addition of Kevin Durant, Sengun may see a few fewer double teams a game when the NBA season starts, but that won't be the case in the FIBA Eurobasketball tournament.
In most of the remaining games, Sengun will be the primary focus of opposing teams' defenses. Sengun will need to continue demonstrating his elite passing skills as Turkiye aims for its first medal in over 22 years.
With Jalen Green being traded to the Phoenix Suns, Sengun will be asked to take on even more of the playmaking for the Rockets, as Green served as the Rockets' primary second ball handler behind Fred VanVleet. Sengun has consistently shown that he can be the offensive hub, and his passing so far in the FIBA tournament indicates that he is only getting better.