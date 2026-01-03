Turnover Prevention Highlighted as Rockets' New Year's Resolution

The Houston Rockets closed the 2025 calendar year out on a high note. The team won three straight games in convincing fashion.



They beat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-96, beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-100 and beat the Indiana Pacers 126-119, in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the final score would indicate.

Granted, 2025 as a whole was a great year for the Rockets' franchise.

Alperen Sengun made his first All-Star team and the Rockets ended their four-year postseason drought, finishing second in the Western Conference -- their highest finish since 2017-18.

And the team landed their long-coveted superstar in Kevin Durant, which they acquired for the nominal cost of five second-round picks, the tenth pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green.

The Rockets also got off to a good start in the 2025-26 season, going 20-10 in the 2025 calendar year.

But that was 2025.

It's a new year.

And the Rockets are undefeated thus far in 2026, nabbing and easy victory over the Brooklyn Nets on New Year's Day.

Houston won 120-96 and led 90-67 after three quarters, in a game that saw Durant become the team's primary playmaker.

The future Hall of Famer had 11 assists, a season high. On the flip side, Durant also had six turnovers, which has been an issue for Durant, especially of late, averaging nearly four turnovers per contest over the Rockets' recent four-game winning streak.

Durant is averaging 3.2 turnovers per contest, which is second-most on the Rockets. The aforementioned Sengun leads the team with 3.4 turnovers -- a career high.

As a team, the Rockets struggle to take care of the ball. They average 16.3 turnovers per contest -- a 17 percent increase over last season.

The Rockets turn the ball over second-most in the NBA, which is unusual for an Ime Udoka-coached team which forms its identity on playing sound defense and taking care of the ball.

Unsurprisingly, Zach Harper of The Athletic pinpointed ball security as Houston’s New Year's resolution.

"Value the ball better. Most of what Houston is doing on offense is great, but it’s one of the biggest turnover teams in the NBA. This is something the Rockets need to work on before the playoffs. Limiting mistakes will be the difference."

This is where the absence of Fred VanVleet is most noticeable, as he's consistently been one of the league's most sure-handed floor generals.