Alperen Sengun's Efficiency in EuroBasket is an Encouraging Sign for 2025-26 Season
Coming into the EuroBasket tournament, most of the talk centered around players like three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and multiple-time All-Star Luka Doncic. Alperen Sengun and Türkiye were more of an afterthought as they hadn't won a medal since 2001 and have only won two medals in EuroBasket history.
Sengun knew that his team was seen as an underdog going into the tournament, but also knew his Türkiye team was on the rise. Sengun helped Türkiye make it to the quarterfinals in 2022, coming up just short in overtime in their round of 16 game against France. Sengun was determined not to have a repeat of 2022.
Sengun has done just that as he has been one of the best players in the tournament, as he has led his team to the round of eight with their best chance in decades at winning their first-ever gold medal. Sengun is in the top ten in points, rebounds, and assists as Turkiye is one of two teams, along with Germany, to have an undefeated record.
Alperen Sengun's efficiency has been a big reason for his success in EuroBasket
A significant reason for Sengun's success on the offensive end of the court has been his overall efficiency. Sengun is shooting 76.5 percent from the free-throw line, 62.5 percent from the field and even shooting 42.9 percent from downtown. Even though it is a small sample size, all of those numbers would be career-highs for Sengun in the NBA.
Sengun has seen his overall shooting drop in his last two seasons, as his minutes have increased, and opposing teams have also been sending more double and triple teams his way over the same period. Sengun shot a career low 49.6 percent from the field, the 3-point line, and the free throw line.
After the Houston Rockets' tough seven-game loss to the Golden State Warriors, one of the first things Sengun mentioned was working on his offensive game this offseason, as he wanted to get back to shooting a higher percentage.
Sengun worked tirelessly leading up to the start of EuroBasket, and it has shown in his play so far as he has been the best player on the court in every game he has played in, including Turkey's massive win over Serbia to close out group play.
Conclusion
Even with the drop in field goal percentage, Sengun still had his best overall season in the NBA last season. He played the best defense of his career in 2024-25, and that played a big part in the Rockets' 52 wins last season. If Sengun can continue his improved efficiency into the upcoming NBA season, Sengun could go from All-Star to superstar in 2025-26.