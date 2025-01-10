Alperen Sengun Shines as Rockets Beat Grizzlies in Final Minutes
The Houston Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-115. Alperen Sengun had 32 points and Jalen Green had 27. Houston forced 20 turnovers.
Sengun and Green got off to a hot start before Memphis called a timeout. Sengun started 3-for-3 from the field, and Green shot 2-for-2. Houston stayed hot after the break, as they gained a 10-point lead. Fred VanVleet made two threes to give the Rockets a needed boost. Sengun had 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting in the period and No. 4 had 13.
Cam Whitmore had two big plays to start the second quarter, which helped slow down the Grizzlies comeback. Following a Houston defensive stop, Whitmore missed a jumper but got the ball back and threw down a dunk. Shortly after, he hit a triple to put the Rockets up 12. Memphis was able to cut the lead down to five to end the second. The Grizzlies shot 52.1% compared to the Rockets' 44.4%. Sengun had 20 in the half.
Houston started the second half slow, not being able to get a stop. Memphis was able to acquire a lead after the Rockets could not get a stop. After being held to only 3-for-10 to start the second half, they regained their lead and got up to 7-for-17 from the field. Green capped off a short run for the Rockets to put them up by seven after an emphatic Jae'Sean Tate dunk. VanVleet helped the Rockets gain their lead back, scoring 11 in the quarter, as well as Sengun.
The Rockets started the fourth quarter 3-for-9 while the Grizzlies started 7-for-11 which allowed them to cut the lead down to 6. Ja Morant got sent to the free throw line with under 3 minutes to go in the game and cut the lead down to just one point. VanVleet hit a big step-back jumper with 1:05 left and put the Rockets up by three. Desmond Bane made a big three with under 10 seconds to tie the game, but Memphis called a timeout, and it did not count. After getting sent to the line, Bane made one free throw and missed the second on purpose. The referees called a lane violation and Houston got the ball with 3.2 seconds left to play. Aaron Holiday got fouled and iced the game for the Rockets 119-115.
The Rockets play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. CST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.