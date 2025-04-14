Amen Thompson Anchors Rockets Defense
The Houston Rockets have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this season, and there are many reasons as to why that is the case.
Arguably the biggest reason why the Rockets have been so strong on the defensive end is Amen Thompson's growth in his second NBA season.
Thompson entered the starting lineup in January, and hasn't left it since. The Athletic insider Fred Katz named him to the NBA All-Perimeter-Defense First Team.
"Thompson is a menace guarding dribblers. He’s one of two players, along with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr., averaging at least 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks," Katz writes of Thompson.
"He’s versatile enough to man bigs. Houston will try him on anyone. But what’s a better way to remove a Hall of Famer from a game than never letting him near the ball in the first place?"
The other players chosen alongside Thompson were Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks) and OG Anunoby (New York Knicks).
Thompson has drawn some difficult assignments throughout the season, but he has taken them in stride and it has proven to be massively important for the Rockets.
In the playoffs, Thompson will have to continue playing an elite level of defense if the Rockets are going to advance further in the postseason.
The Rockets will await their opponent for the first round, which will be revealed when the Play-In Tournament tips off on Tuesday between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers.