Amen Thompson Continues to Thrive as a Starter for the Rockets
The Houston Rockets were expected to hit a slight struggle after news broke that starting forward Jabari Smith Jr. would be out for multiple weeks with a broken hand. The 21-year-old was averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds on 43.5% shooting from the field prior to the injury.
However, the Rockets have been just fine, if not better since forward Amen Thompson stepped in to fill that starting spot. In his sophomore season, the 21-year-old is averaging 12.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists. 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks across 40 games.
As a starter, Thompson has been efficient and consistent, boosting his averages across the board. This season, he's averaging 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks in 13 games as a starter. In those 13 games, Houston has gone 10-3.
The Rockets were expected to have one of the deepest rotations in the NBA this season, however the bench has been cut short when it comes to production. Thompson and fellow forward Tari Eason have been the only consistent pieces off the bench. Cam Whitmore is starting to step up as of late, however he hasn't been there the whole season. The sophomore was briefly sent to the G League amid early struggles.
Thompson has been the definition of a Swiss Army knife for Houston, showcasing elite abilities on both sides of the floor. He can score when needed but can also rebound, facilitate, and defend.
There's a legitimate argument for Thompson to remain as the starter when Smith returns. The Rockets have found the same success with Thompson in the starting lineup, and he's been producing at a higher level. Based on his seamless fit in the first five, head coach Ime Udoka will have a tough decision to make soon.
Make no mistake, Houston needs Smith nearly as much as it needs Thompson. He's been a crucial piece in the Rockets' success and should continue to be once he returns. However, Thompson's impact and production cannot be ignored. He's stepped up for Houston and should be the starting forward next to Dillon Brooks, even when Smith comes back.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.