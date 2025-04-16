Amen Thompson Could be Catalyst to Rockets’ Playoffs Success
For the first time since 2020, the Houston Rockets are officially Playoffs bound.
Having amassed a 52-30 record on the season, Houston punched its postseason ticket as the No. 2 seed in the West. For several of its key members such as Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and more, this will be their very NBA Playoffs action.
While the rebuilding core is largely inexperienced when it comes to the postseason environment, they’ll still need several to bring their A-game, starting with Thompson. A second-year guard, the former 2023 draftee could very well be a primary catalyst to the team’s success.
Having averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 56% overall in Year 2, Thompson is already showing signs of potential stardom. And could very well have earned the first of many All-Defense bids this season.
In the postseason, his skillset as a rim-runner, facilitator and point-of-attack defender will be invaluable. And his consistency in each and every one of those areas could have a direct effect on just how far the Rockets go.
There’s likely little to worry about in regard to his finishing at the rim. His hyper-athleticism and impeccable touch has long made him a viable option there. But defense and shooting can be especially fickle skills.
While Thompson’s defense is some of the best in the league, the Playoffs brings added pressure, and sometimes offense trumps it regardless.
Shooting is similarly hard, especially for Thompson, who to this point has shot just 22% for his career. He’s shot 39% from three in his last eight games, a massive late-season development, but if he fails to carry it over the team’s offense as a whole could struggle.
There will be of course be other important players contributing to the team’s success — veterans in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, as well as first-time All-Star Alperen Sengun — but Thompson could very well be the most influential. If he thrives, he could very well ride that momentum into a Year 3 breakout.
For now, the Rockets will likely intently watch tonight’s Play-In matchup between the Warriors and Grizzlies, as the winner will earn the No. 7 seed and face off against Houston in round one. The two teams tip off at 9 p.m. CT.