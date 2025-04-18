Amen Thompson Could Break Out For Rockets vs. Warriors
The Houston Rockets are back in the playoffs for the first time in five years, where they hope to do more than just participate.
The Rockets want their revenge on the Golden State Warriors, who have beaten them in the playoffs in four of their last six appearances.
If the Rockets are looking to reverse their fortunes, they will need Amen Thompson to play a key role for the team.
"The playoffs could be a coming-out party for Thompson, who has averaged 16.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 4.9 APG and a combined 3.3 steals and blocks per game as a starter. How Rockets coach Ime Udoka deploys the uber-athletic Thompson alongside stopper Dillon Brooks will be worth watching on a team that jumped from the lottery to the No. 2 seed in the West," ESPN analyst Kevin Pelton writes.
There's a good chance that Thompson will draw the tall defensive assignment of containing Stephen Curry throughout the series, and if their last meeting was any indication of what's to come, the Rockets could be in good hands.
On April 6, Curry was held to just three points on 1 of 10 shooting, mostly while being defended by Thompson. He will have help from players like Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr., but Thompson will need to be the head of the snake if the Rockets want a chance to down the Warriors.
Thompson and the Rockets will play the Warriors in Game 1 on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. CT inside Toyota Center.