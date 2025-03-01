Amen Thompson Will Continue to Start For Rockets
The Houston Rockets had Amen Thompson come off the bench for nearly half of the regular season before starting power forward Jabari Smith Jr. suffered a broken hand, thrusting Thompson into the starting lineup. It's safe to say that the sophomore has impressed everyone in big minutes.
This season, Thompson is averaging 14.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks, which are great numbers for someone splitting time between coming off the bench and being a starter. However, the 21-year-old has shined when head coach Ime Udoka has given him the opportunity.
As a starter, Thompson is averaging 16.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.8 blocks across 29 games thus far. He'll now get even more of an opportunity to boost his stats as Udoka recently announced he will remain in the starting five even with Smith back from injury.
This move is long overdue, as Thompson proved he should be a starter long before it was announced. In his rookie season, he exceeded many people's expectations as a starter, giving glimpses of what he could be in the NBA. This year, he's only gotten better, doing it all on both sides of the floor.
Thompson is a player every team in the league wishes they had. He can score off the dribble but works so well playing off his teammates. He can also rebound, defend, and facilitate from any spot on the floor. His only true flaw is his three-point shooting, as he shoots them with just 27.4% accuracy.
Make no mistake, Houston had a rough February without Smith and has improved since his return. After the All-Star break, the Rockets are 3-1 and have received major contributions on defense and on the glass with the 6-foot-10 forward back.
Udoka will have to figure out how to balance the rotation with Thompson starting with Dillon Brooks in the forward slots. Brooks and Thompson are 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-7, and although Thompson is a great rebounder for his height, it'll have to be more of a focus next to star center Alperen Sengun. Nevertheless, Thompson winning the starting job is well deserved.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.