An Early Look at the Houston Rockets' Free Agents in 2025
The Houston Rockets have a plethora of notable names set to hit 2025 NBA free agency. A combination of recent draft picks and veterans could enter the market, warranting early planning from the organization as they prepare to make a push for the postseason this year.
Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, and Tari Eason are all significant players with a team option for the 2025-26 season. Unless a trade is made or the organization decides to head in a different direction, all of these players should be expected to stay with Houston picking up their contract.
The only question mark could be VanVleet, as he is the outlier in terms of age. If he underperforms or isn't invested in the team, the Rockets could let him go, saving $44.9 million for the 2025-26 season.
Perhaps the two biggest stars in Houston, Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green are both set to enter restricted free agency. However, both could be extended soon, and it would make a lot of sense for the Rockets to offer Sengun a big contract.
As for Green, his inconsistency has been a glaring issue throughout his three-year career, and Houston could be hesistant to pay him sooner rather than later. If Green doesn't show improvement this season, the Rockets may move on from him.
The final notable 2025 free agent playing for the Rockets this season is Steven Adams. Adams was acquire via trade last season, but never saw time due to a right knee injury that required surgery. At 31, he's a valuable veteran that will hopefully continue to be impactful, this season from the bench.
