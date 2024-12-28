Inside The Rockets

Analyst Praises Rockets' Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun is having a great year for the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) passes the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) passes the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are coming into their own as a team, and it's because the young players are beginning to step up as the game slows down for them.

Rockets center Alperen Sengun is among that group, and he is having a brilliant season for the team.

ESPN writer Michael Wright named Sengun as the team's best young riser on the roster.

"A fourth-year veteran, Sengun, 22, took a major step in his development over the summer working out for seven weeks in his native Turkey with Rockets assistant Cam Hodges and other player development staffers," Wright writes. "The club immediately noticed improvements in Sengun's maturity and approach to the game, and that is manifesting itself every night in the box scores. Sengun is averaging career highs in rebounds (10.6), assists (5.3) and blocks (1.0). But like most of Houston's young roster, Sengun needs to improve as a shooter."

If Sengun can have another breakthrough this season, it could be what the Rockets need to take a step forward as a team as they look towards making a run towards the top of the Western Conference standings.

Sengun and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow as they host Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT from inside Toyota Center.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News