Analyst Praises Rockets' Alperen Sengun
The Houston Rockets are coming into their own as a team, and it's because the young players are beginning to step up as the game slows down for them.
Rockets center Alperen Sengun is among that group, and he is having a brilliant season for the team.
ESPN writer Michael Wright named Sengun as the team's best young riser on the roster.
"A fourth-year veteran, Sengun, 22, took a major step in his development over the summer working out for seven weeks in his native Turkey with Rockets assistant Cam Hodges and other player development staffers," Wright writes. "The club immediately noticed improvements in Sengun's maturity and approach to the game, and that is manifesting itself every night in the box scores. Sengun is averaging career highs in rebounds (10.6), assists (5.3) and blocks (1.0). But like most of Houston's young roster, Sengun needs to improve as a shooter."
If Sengun can have another breakthrough this season, it could be what the Rockets need to take a step forward as a team as they look towards making a run towards the top of the Western Conference standings.
Sengun and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow as they host Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT from inside Toyota Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.