Analyst Predicts Deep Rockets Playoff Run
The Houston Rockets are 22-11 through their first 33 games, placing them at No. 3 in the Western Conference.
With roughly 50 games to go, the Rockets have plenty of room to grow, but they also have time to move down in the standings.
However, ESPN analyst Chris Herring doesn't believe that will end up being the case. He thinks that the Rockets can sustain their strong start for the final three months or so in the regular season.
"The Houston Rockets still have some offensive issues but feature a stout defense (No. 2) and could make postseason noise. Ime Udoka's group has a firm identity and enviable versatility to make life difficult for opposing offenses. And even if there are offensive droughts, there's enough of an inside-out game between center Alperen Sengun and the club's wings to make the Rockets' offense potent," Herring writes.
The Rockets are a young team, but they have the tools needed to make a deep run. They will have some challenges against teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets, but there's plenty of reason to believe that they can hang in there with the rest of the West contenders.
The Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. CT.
