Analyst Suggests Rockets Trade For Hornets Star LaMelo Ball
The Houston Rockets have long been on the hunt for a superstar on the trade market, especially with their assets piling up.
Eventually, the Rockets will have to cash in, and though it may not be ahead of this week's trade deadline, it could come soon.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the Rockets should trade for Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
"The Rockets have continually held to the line that this isn't the right time for their acceleration. They wouldn't break up their young core for Giannis Antetokounmpo and sat out the De'Aaron Fox sweepstakes," Buckley writes.
"Why would things be different with Ball? Because while he not only would address this team's lack of star power, the 23-year-old also happens to be a perfect timeline fit. He's not even a year older than Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green.
"Houston has found a winning formula with a top-five defense and an egalitarian offense. Still, it's fair to wonder whether the Rockets would prefer to have an offensive focal point, particularly when considering their struggles in big spots (18th in clutch offense). Ball would give them a late-game starting point, and he's such a skilled passer that he would help bring out the best in their supporting cast.
"There should also be hope that Rockets coach Ime Udoka could get more out of Ball on the defensive end. He wouldn't be carrying as heavy an offensive burden as he has in Charlotte, so that alone might increase his activity. He should be a better stopper based on his physical tools and basketball IQ, and Udoka might help him realize his potential."
The Rockets have Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore and others they can trade for Ball without completely tearing the whole team apart.
While Ball hasn't been part of a winning formula yet in his NBA career, that could change if he teamed up with Udoka, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun among others.
The Rockets are back in action tonight against the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT from inside the Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game on Space City Home Network.
