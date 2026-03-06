Two Starters Questionable to Play for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

On Friday night, the Houston Rockets will take on the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back, hoping to get the taste out from an overtime loss to the Warriors.

Down stars in Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III, Golden State was able to lean on the likes of Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton to grab an extra-inning win, where Houston failed to see production from several players. It was a crucial loss for the Rockets, who now sit tied with Denver in the four-five spots, with the Timberwolves at No. 3 after a recent surge.

Suffice it to say, tonight's bout against Portland will be pivotal to the Rockets maintaining their status as one of the top seeds in the West, or falling into the middling section.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Trail Blazers ahead of tonight's West bout:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Jabari Smith Jr. — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right knee sprain

Amen Thompson — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

Portland Trail Blazers injuries:

Deni Avdija — Doubtful: Lower back management

Jayson Kent — Out: G League

Damian Lillard — Out: Left achilles tendon management

Caleb Love — Out: G League

Kris Murray — Questionable: Illness

Shaedon Sharpe — Out: Fibula stress

Yang Hansen — Out: G League

The Rockets continue to see two major players listed out in Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, both of which are slated to miss the rest of the season.

Additionally, Houston has also added Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson to the list as questionable dealing with respective injuries. Both played in last night’s overtime bout versus the Warriors, signaling some potentially needed rest for the duo tonight.

Thompson scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Smith shot 0-for-8 from the field while adding 11 rebounds and a steal and block apiece. Both would obviously be big hits to the team’s starting lineup against Portland.

The Trail Blazers are dealing with extensive injuries of their own, including stars in Deni Avdija, Damian Lillard and Shaedon Sharp all out or doubtful for tonight’s game.

Kris Murray is questionable to play tonight with an illness.

The Rockets and Trail Blazers tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.