Are The Rockets Depending Too Much On Development?
The Houston Rockets have the potential to become one of the league's best teams over the course of the upcoming season. Potential is the keyword, because the Rockets are counting on some of their young players to reach their potential for the team to hit their expectations. This could prove to be a risky move if the players they are relying on to grow can't raise their level of play.
The growth of Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard is a key factor to the Rockets' success.
Sheppard, especially, is being counted on to potentially fill the role left by the absence of Fred VanVleet. He has the most natural point guard skill in half-court settings, and he has offensive potential as well. If Sheppard can perform at a high level with his passing and scoring, he'll increase the offense's potential by creating shots for his teammates.
Thompson has further to develop regarding his guard skills. He still isn't the tightest ball handler, and his effectiveness takes a significant drop in half-court settings. Thompson is much better at running the show in transition, but the Rockets are hoping he can develop beyond an open-court threat.
Shooting, passing, and dribbling are skills the Rockets hope Thompson can improve upon. If he can make even mild improvements with his passing and shooting, his game should open up significantly. However, he does still need significant improvement to his ball handling to take advantage of space he opens up through the rest of his game.
If Sheppard and Thompson can't reach their potential, Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant will have to carry more of the team's offense throughout the season.
Durant and Sengun need teammates who will be able to initiate offense on occasion to keep the offense well-balanced and keep opposing defenses off balance.
The team's top duo also needs players who can finish the play whenever Sengun and Durant initiate offense. Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason are two players who still may need to develop with their outside shot and their counter moves when the outside shot is taken away. Vets like Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie are experienced play finishers and can hold things down while their teammates develop.
It could be a dangerous prospect if these players aren't able to develop to the level Houston needs. Leaving Durant and Sengun on an offensive island will not have the potency to match up against some of the league's best teams. These young players' development is paramount to Houston's success this season.