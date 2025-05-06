Biggest Questions for the Houston Rockets This Offseason
Make no mistake, the Houston Rockets just wrapped up an incredible season despite suffering a first-round exit as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Amid all of the criticism throughout their series against the Golden State Warriors, especially in Game 7, the Rockets took a major step toward the mountaintop, winning 52 regular-season games.
That said, the Rockets have plenty of questions heading into the offseason. It's so hard to gauge where such a young team should go from here, but in today's NBA, impatience can either plague your franchise or pay off tremendously. Perhaps big changes are in store.
With trade rumors, criticism, and speculation surrounding Houston at the moment, here are the biggest questions for GM Rafael Stone and the front office heading into the offseason:
Time to prioritize Amen Thompson?
Thompson was spectacular in Game 7 against Golden State, being the Rockets' only sign of life for most of the game. He averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in this series, but he exceeded expectations with 24 points and nine rebounds on 56.3% shooting in the decisive game.
One game or series shouldn't determine whether or not Houston should make Thompson a centerpiece. The sophomore forward has been incredible all season long and took full advantage of starting minutes when Jabari Smith Jr. went down with a broken hand.
The 22-year-old averaged 16.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.6 blocks in 42 games as a starter this year. This includes multiple 20 and 30-point performances, as well as three triple-doubles.
Thompson has shown the most development over the last two years or so, emerging as an All-Defensive Team candidate while growing his game on offense. Given his efficiency, youth, and ability to be impactful from anywhere on the court, it may be time for the Rockets to give Thompson a bigger role in the future, perhaps as a co-star for All-Star center Alperen Sengun.
Where do you go with Jalen Green?
Sengun wasn't great against Golden State, but his numbers don't scream a potential departure. The same can't be said for Jalen Green, who was a liability for Houston in all but one game. His Game 2 explosion for 38 points gave fans hope that he would finally show some consistency in the scoring department, but it only got worse.
Normally, a promising player in his first playoff series wouldn't garner this much criticism, but this problem has consistently followed Green throughout his early NBA career. The 23-year-old's biggest flaws are inconsistency and inefficiency as a one-dimensional talent. It's simple: when Green can't score the ball, it's practically a 4-on-5 for Houston.
There were talks of the Rockets potentially moving Green back before he signed a three-year, $106 million extension in October. That massive deal is set to kick in next season, which should be a major concern for Stone. You cannot pay someone that much money and live with a playoff performance like that.
Again, Green is young and has major upside as a scorer, but is his style of play sustainable in Houston, and will he ever shake his flaws to become a consistent star in the NBA?
Does Houston go all in on a superstar?
Undoubtedly, the biggest question this offseason will be whether or not the Rockets make a blockbuster trade. They have the pieces to do so and have been linked to stars such as Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more for the last few months.
Not only does Houston have the pieces to make such a move, but the organization can do it and still have plenty of pieces left over, so that the franchise's future isn't put in jeopardy. The most notable issue throughout the Warriors series was that the Rockets lacked a go-to guy on offense. Perhaps a major deal can fix that problem.