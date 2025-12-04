Three Takeaways from the Rockets’ Win Over the Kings

The Houston Rockets took on the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night, hoping to get back into the win column after their worst loss of the season.

Prior to the back-to-back with Utah, Houston had only suffered losses against the NBA’s best. Though the Jazz played well on Monday night to secure an eight-point win.

The Rockets ultimately bounced back against the Kings, though, securing their 14th win of the season, 121-95.

Here are three takeaways from Rockets-Kings:

Rockets Survive Poor Shooting Night

Houston has been one of the more efficient 3-point shooting teams so far this season, but their outside shot was falling in Wednesday's action. They shot just 5-for-16 from beyond the arc overall, hitting only one triple after halftime, with just 40 seconds remaining in the blowout.

Luckily for Houston, the Rockets had it going in plenty of other areas. They were efficient on 2-pointers, shot and hit a high volume of free throws with downhill aggression, and continued to defend with intensity, turning defense to offense.

All-Star Alperen Sengun led the way with 28 points, followed closely by superstar Kevin Durant with 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting overall.

Rockets trio vs Kings:



Sengun — 28 PTS | 10 REB | 4 STL

Durant — 24 PTS | 8 AST | 1 BLK

Amen — 20 PTS | 12 REB | 7 AST



8-2 over the last 10. pic.twitter.com/Cvc7ouqFzm — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 4, 2025

Kings’ Rookie Finds his Rhythm

Sacramento’s offense has looked disjointed for much of the season, and that trend held true against Houston’s feisty defense.

One of a few Kings to actually get it going, oddly enough, was was rookie playing in just the 14th game of his career. Stanford big Maxime Raynaud was one of the more prolific scorers in college basketball last season, and seems to have carried over his confidence to the NBA.

Raynaud finished with a bench-high 25 points off the bench, shooting a blistering 10-for-15 overall, and hitting both of his 3-point attempts. He also added six rebounds and three assists, with one steal and block apiece, in offering the Kings some hope for the future on Wednesday night.

Steven Adams Dominates on Both Ends

Adams was listed as questionable coming into the contest, but ultimately played in 18 minutes. Much as he has been all season, he was crucial to winning impact when on-court for Houston.

All in all, he finished with 11 points on solid 5-for-6 shooting, mostly overpowering the Kings on the inside. He also tacked on his typical eight rebounds, and dished two blocks.

Steven Adams driving layup. pic.twitter.com/CUQmt00UBA — Rockets Clips (@Rockets_Clips) December 4, 2025

He was great at protecting the rim all night, deterring plenty of Sacramento shots inside.

The Rockets will next take on the Devin Booker-less Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5.