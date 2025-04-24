Biggest Takeaways From Rockets-Warriors Game 2
The Houston Rockets bounced back in a major way Wednesday night, defeating the Golden State Warriors 109-94. After the Rockets struggled on offense in Game 1, Game 2 saw better play from the team's stars while providing the same defensive intensity on the other side of the floor.
There is a lot to take away from Game 2 as Houston hits the road for back-to-back games at the Chase Center. The Warriors are facing a lot of uncertainty regarding Jimmy Butler, but the Rockets need to keep things consistent. Here are the biggest takeaways:
Jalen Green Dominates
Game 1 saw Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun carry most of the load on offense, putting up 26 points and nine rebounds on good efficiency. The story of the matchup was Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet struggling on offense.
In Game 2, Green had a monster performance, putting up 38 points, six assists, and three steals on 13-for-25 shooting from the field. He dominated Golden State's defense, knocking down shots from everywhere.
In the second postseason game of his career, Green bounced back significantly. The 23-year-old looked a lot more comfortable than Game 1, albeit with Butler getting injured late in the first quarter, but there was a lot to like as Houston hits the road.
Stephen Curry's Struggles Against Houston's Defense
There was a wide belief that there was no stopping Stephen Curry in this series. He tore up Houston's defense in Game 1, putting up 31 points on another brilliant shooting night. However, Game 2 saw Curry struggle without his running mate for most of the game.
The two-time MVP had just 20 points on 6-of-15 shooting. He still knocked down four of nine three-point attempts, but it's clear that taking away Curry shuts down Golden State entirely.
Butler's availability directly impacts Curry's performance. When he's on the floor, it unlocks another dimension of offense for the Warriors. If Houston can continue to give Curry trouble, it changes the series for the Rockets.
Jimmy Butler's Injury
Golden State's second star suffered a pelvis contusion late in the first quarter after a hard fall going up for a rebound. Rockets forward Amen Thompson fell under Butler, resulting in the fall.
Butler is set to have an MRI on Thursday, which will determine his status for Game 3. His absence would be a major blow to Golden State on both sides of the floor, while the Rockets would have more of an advantage. Butler put up an impressive 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals in Game 1.
Butler's absence would mean Houston once again focuses its entire defensive game plan around forcing the ball out of Curry's hands. While Game 1 saw VanVleet and Green focus on Curry while Thompson matched up with Butler, Thompson and Green would likely guard Curry for most of Game 3.
