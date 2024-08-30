Bleacher Report: Drafting Reed Sheppard 'Biggest Win' of Rockets' Offseason
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report published an article detailing the biggest win and loss of the offseason for every NBA team.
Despite a quiet summer for the Houston Rockets after making multiple big additions last summer, the team still made a handful of much lower-profile moves this summer.
Dan Favale, the story's author, listed the addition of Reed Sheppard as the Rockets' biggest win and Houston's trade with Brooklyn in late June as the team's biggest loss of the offseason.
Ime Udoka and company selected Sheppard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after the former Kentucky standout had an impressive freshman year for the Wildcats. In his lone collegiate season, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 53.6% from the field and 52.1% from 3-point range.
In addition to being a knockdown shooter and solid all-around scorer, Sheppard is a fiesty defender with quick hands who is able to make up for his height with a relentless defensive presence on the perimeter.
In the Las Vegas Summer League, Sheppard played in four games and looked very comfortable playing at the next level. The top three pick averaged 20 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game in Las Vegas and seems poised to make an impact for the Rockets in year one.
Favale said that Houston's biggest loss of the offseason was giving the Brooklyn Nets their 2025 and 2026 first round picks back in a minor trade that sent future assets to the Rockets.
Houston originally owned a 2025 pick swap with the Nets and the team's 2026 first round pick, but spent both selections to Brooklyn in late June in return for a different 2025 pick swap, the Phoenix Suns' 2027 first round pick and the rights to the two most favorable of the Dallas, Phoenix and Houston first round picks in 2029.
After making the deal, Brooklyn moved Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for a historic haul of draft capital in an effort to lose more games and earn one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. With a barren roster, the Nets' picks over the next two seasons skyrocketed in value.
