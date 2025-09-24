Bleacher Report Ranks Rockets' Jersey Rotation as League's 14th-Best
The NBA season is nearing closer and closer. Free agency has long been over. Ditto for the NBA Draft and Summer League.
Restricted free agency is also essentially wrapped up, as Cam Thomas and Josh Giddey's contract situations have been resolved, with the latter agreeing to a long-term deal and the former taking the qualifying offer and betting on himself.
The same cannot be said about Jonathan Kuminga, whose future with the Golden State Warriors is still very much in the air, although he seems likely to follow in Thomas's footsteps -- taking the one-year qualifying offer in exchange for unrestricted free agency next summer.
The Houston Rockets will have Media Day on Sept. 29 -- the same day their training camp will start. The roster will look considerably different after a flurry of offseason activity.
However, their jerseys will look very much the same as we've seen from them, which many describe as basic and fairly bland. The Rockets' primary colors have been red and white, although they've flirted with more blue colorways in recent memory.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes compiled a power ranking of the league's best jersey rotations and Houston ranked 14th.
"The Dunkstronaut will return in 2025-26.
These red, white and blue jerseys have the script-style lettering on the chest, a welcome return to form after last season's blocky, red-and-black update. Best of all, the shorts feature the dunking astronaut on the left side and vertical "Rockets" lettering on the right.
We've got stars speckled on the trunks as well, creating something like 1960s, space-obsessed whimsy—even if the Rockets were in San Diego in the 60s and wore yellow and green uniforms.
The basics are just that: basic. Houston will stick with its usual red and white colors for its Association and Icon editions, while its Statement jersey just substitutes black for red."
Houston's Dunkstronaut uniforms were very popular and became instant fan favorites. The team donned them in 2023-24, the first year of the team’s makeover -- a year that saw Ime Udoka replace Stephen Silas and Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green, and Jock Landale all join in free agency leading up to the season.
The jersey itself was considered an ode to Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler's collegiate days at the University of Houston Cougars, featuring H-Town across the chest. The emblem itself pays homage and tribute to the Phi Slama Jama playing style.
In fact, Drexler and Olajuwon's signatures are featured on the shorts.
All told, 14th place seems like a fair rank for Houston, as their colorways don't quite jump off the page. The jersey font is also not quite what one would consider sleek, either.