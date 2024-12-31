Breaking Down Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro’s Altercation in Rockets-Heat Scuffle
In last night's 104-100 loss against the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson and Heat guard Tyler Herro got into an altercation toward the end of the game, which ended in the two being ejected for fighting, along with members of the Rockets' coaching. Terry Rozier and Jeff Green were also ejected, and it comes shortly after Fred VanVleet was tossed for disputing a call minutes before the altercation.
The altercation seemingly came out of nowhere, with the fight insinuating from Thompson grabbing Herro's jersey on an inbound. After the two exchanged words for a second, Houston's forward slammed the Miami guard to the ground, causing chaos between both sides.
The exact reason for the breakout fight is relatively unknown, but the moments leading up to the fight could give us insight. The Heat came back down 12 points in the second half, while the Rockets missed 11 straight shots in the fourth quarter.
Of Miami's 51 second-half points, Herro had 17. He totaled 27 points, six rebounds, and nine assists, while Thompson had five points, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal. A solid amount of Herro's baskets came directly against Thompson. That, combined with the comeback, as well as VanVleet's ejection could have sparked everything on Thompson's end.
Herro didn't seem to start anything, as Thompson was the one grabbing his jersey, and then escalated the scene with a bodyslam. However, the former Sixth Man of the Year had words postgame, calling out Thompson in front of reporters.
“I guess that’s what happens when someone is scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing," Herro said. "I’d get mad, too.”
Houston now drops to 21-11 on the season but still retains the third seed in the Western Conference. Miami improves to 16-14, tied for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. There might be a new NBA beef brewing after last night.