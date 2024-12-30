Rockets Drop Game Against Heat Despite Alperen Şengün's Double Double
The Houston Rockets looked to get back on track against the Miami Heat on Sunday night after a close loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
Coming into Sunday night's matchup, the Rockets have lost eight straight games against the Heat, with their last win against them coming in 2019. Looking to end its losing streak against Miami, Houston came out of the gates with high energy on the defensive end, forcing tough shots and turning turnovers into points on the other end.
Forward Cam Whitmore found himself playing some meaningful minutes once again for the Rockets, bringing much-needed explosiveness for a team that has struggled offensively all season.
He and forward Amen Thompson instantly increased the pace of the offense, helping Houston leak out on fast breaks and get into a rhythm by getting easy shots around the rim. Star center Alperen Şengün had a fantastic start, going perfect from the field throughout the first two quarters.
Despite their tough defense and high pace, the Rockets still trailed by three at the end of the first half, but things took off in the third quarter as Jalen Green found his groove.
He scored 15 points in the third quarter, leading Houston to a one point lead at the end of the third.
The team, however, went cold in the fourth quarter as it struggled to hit shots down the stretch. The Heat forced the Rockets into iso ball late in the fourth, and it allowed them to pull away late.
Miami defeated Houston 104-100, and have now won nine straight games against it in the regular season. Şengün led the way for the Rockets in the loss, recording his 22nd double-double of the season with 18 points and 18 rebounds.
Houston will look to build on this win on Wednesday as it will host a Texas showdown against Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
