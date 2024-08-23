Breaking Down the Rockets' Draft Capital for the Future
The Houston Rockets, while looking to make a playoff push this season with a combination of young stars and veterans, are also poised for an exciting future, thanks to a wealth of draft picks accumulated over the next few years. This strategic stockpile is a result of several key trades and a focused rebuilding effort by General Manager Rafael Stone.
Houston selected Reed Sheppard this summer with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The pick came from the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden trade, and now the Rockets will bring an exciting young guard to add to this group's young core and potential. Sheppard will likely come off the bench, but already has high hopes, and even Rookie of the Year expectations.
Looking ahead, the Rockets will have two first-round picks in 2025. One of the picks is their own, and the other will come from either Oklahoma City or Phoenix.
The Thunder have the right to swap their 2025 pick for Houston's 2025 pick, top-10 protected or the Clippers' 2025 pick. The Rockets then have the right to swap their pick or the Thunder's pick to the Nets for the Suns' 2025 pick. If the Rockets' pick falls within its protected range, then their obligation to the Thunder will be terminated and Houston will instead have the right to swap its pick to Brooklyn for Phoenix's pick.
The Rockets do not have a first-round pick in 2026, but instead have three second-round picks. In 2027, they will have an absurd three first-round picks, one of which being a swap with the Nets.
2027 going on, Houston has their own first-round pick, and as an added bonus, will receive Dallas or Phoenix's 2029 first-round pick. While the Rockets are getting competitive, they also have plenty of insurance to fall back on in case things don't come to fruition.
