Cade Cunningham Praises Rockets' Jalen Green
The Houston Rockets came up short in their 107-96 matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday afternoon inside Toyota Center.
The Rockets and Pistons, though in opposite conferences, have been linked a lot in the last few years. It all started in the 2021 NBA Draft when the Pistons edged out the Rockets for the No. 1 pick. Detroit took Cade Cunningham while Houston snagged Jalen Green.
The pair were officially linked from that moment, and have been keeping a close eye on one another throughout their careers. Now, in Year 4, both are having the best season of their career, and Cunningham spoke about how well Green has played as of late.
“He’s been having a great year," Cunningham said postgame h/t KPRC 2 reporter Chancellor Johnson. "It’s something I expected. I knew he was a big time player in high school coming up. I knew he was going to find his footing in the NBA, same as me. I think we’re just on our paths, and I’m not surprised at all.”
Though Green only had 19 points in the loss on Monday, marking his worst performance in the new calendar year, he is enjoying the best season of his career thus far. He is averaging 21.5 points per game, which isn't a career-high, but it is from a more efficient clip and it is contributing to winning basketball as the Rockets are currently No. 2 in the West.
Cunningham is also enjoying a massive year for himself as well. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft dropped 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the win against the Rockets and is averaging a career-best 24.5 points per game.
Cunningham's efforts have launched the Pistons over .500, which is a far cry from where they were a year ago at 14-68. Detroit has a legitimate chance to have its first winning season since the 2014-15 campaign.
The Rockets' season series with the Pistons has now come to an end with a split, but their next two games against the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday and Saturday will be a completely different test.
