The Houston Rockets Can Get More From Whitmore
The Houston Rockets secured a tight win over the Toronto Raptors, where Canadian native Dillon Brooks led the team in scoring 27 points. The Rockets got some scoring from a few of the regular contributors in the starting lineup, but the spark that helped Houston take control of the game in the fourth was provided by second-year player Cam Whitmore.
Whitmore hasn't contributed much to this year's success so far. He hasn't gotten much run in the rotation and even spent a short stint in the G League, too. Whitmore needed to show improvement in a few different factors before he earned his way back to the main roster and even playing time in a close game.
For one, the Rockets have asked Whitmore to become a more decisive offensive player. He has the strength, talent and athleticism to be a dangerous paint attacker. He also has put up strong shooting numbers in the past that may be more reflective of his actual ability, unlike his struggles from deep this season. Each of those traits is most effective when Whitmore makes his decisions quickly and trusts that he's skilled enough to convert the opportunities he creates for himself.
Speaking of opportunity and trust, Whitmore also needed to find ways to create opportunities for his teammates and trust them to convert using their talents. Whitmore has previously displayed 'tunnel-vision,' meaning his focus on scoring blinds him from other areas of the game, such as getting his teammates involved.
Whitmore's defense and rebounding are additional traits Houston wants to improve.
The Rockets define their team through their impactful defense, and each player bought into that mentality. Whitmore has the physical attributes to be a strong defender and rebounder, but it hasn't culminated in NBA games.
Whitmore showed a little bit of everything during his opportunities against the Raptors. He brought some instant offense, scoring 11 points in 14 minutes off the bench. He also grabbed four rebounds and picked up an assist as well.
His rebounding effort showed flashes as well, with a couple attacks for put-back finishes. He got a chance to show off his elite athleticism, punching through an alley-oop delivered by Turkish big man Alperen Şengün.
Whitmore's development is an integral storyline for Houston's success this season. The offensive struggles have been a talking point for some time, especially when Şengün, Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green aren't in the game.
Whitmore has the capability to provide a scoring punch from the bench that would diversify some of the Rockets' offensive attack. Houston is taking their time developing the young player so they can instill the correct habits in his game from an early stage. Success in Whitmore's development would mean that the Rockets are well on their way to having one of the league's deepest teams. Some reserve scoring might make for a quick boost to an offense that is looking for solid answers to its consistency problem.
