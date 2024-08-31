Inside The Rockets

Can Rockets Bring Heat SF Jimmy Butler Home in Trade?

The Houston Rockets have long been linked to Jimmy Butler. Will they trade for the Miami Heat forward?

Jeremy Brener

Apr 5, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Rockets have been in trade rumors linked to Jimmy Butler since 2018 in one way or another.

The Miami Heat forward has led his team to a pair of NBA Finals berths, but the squad took a step back this season as Butler couldn't escape the injury bug.

Perhaps Butler would appreciate a change of scenery at this point in his career, and Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that the Rockets could be his next destination.

"Butler's happiness in Miami with no contract extension is worth monitoring for the Rockets as well. A Houston, Texas, native, Butler could be intrigued by the idea of a return to his home city and the challenge of leading a young team towards a championship," Swartz writes. "This core could benefit tremendously by being around Butler and his incredible work ethic, and the 34-year-old should still have a few All-Star caliber years of basketball left in him."

Butler, who turns 35 next month, has two years remaining on his contract and likely wants to cash in on one more big deal before his career comes to an end.

He is still a dynamic scorer in the league, averaging 20.8 points per game this past season, but the Rockets must ask themselves if it is worth extending Butler or the younger Alperen Sengun or Jalen Green.

One of those would likely be a headliner in a potential trade and the Rockets might not be ready to swap out rising stars for an aging one just yet.

