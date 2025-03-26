Can Rockets Compete With West's Best?
The Houston Rockets did win nine games in a row, but the quality of their opponents was lacking.
Not one team that the Rockets beat in their streak had a winning record, which could raise some questions about how good Houston actually is.
"Yes, Houston lost at home to a visiting Denver Nuggets team playing without reigning MVP Nikola Jokić (and with a scorching Jamal Murray)," The Athletic's Law Murray writes.
"And, yes, Houston hasn’t beaten a team with a winning record in a month. But that was a nine-game win streak the Rockets put together, and now they have some cushion for second in the Western Conference. They also have some continuity, as every player on a standard contract has been with the team all season. In fact, every player in Ime Udoka’s rotation was on the roster at the end of last season as well. The biggest change has been Houston committing to Amen Thompson as a starter while Jabari Smith Jr. comes off the bench."
While the Rockets' recent success isn't against the best in the league, they have won the fourth-most games of any team so far this year, and that should speak for something.
The Rockets will soon be tested because six of their final nine games come against teams currently in the playoff picture against the Western Conference. If they pass the test, they will go into the playoffs with a lot to look forward to. If not, they could find themselves beginning their spiral towards an early exit in the postseason.