Can Rockets' Two-Way Contract Players Make an Impact?
The Houston Rockets have been atop of headlines throughout the 2025 NBA offseason cycle with big splash acquisitions. From shipping out Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in exchange for Kevin Durant, to signing Dorian Finney-Smith and now Alperen Sengun's electric Eurobasket performance, everyone is talking about the Rockets.
The top of the roster is filled with impact stars and rotational players who are sure to contribute consistent roles on the team, but the identity of the deep-bench depth remains a mystery.
With three two-way contract players on the roster, can any make an impact and become consistent members of the rotation?
JD Davison
Davison has spent the past two seasons tearing up the G League as a member of the Maine Red Claws, the G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics. Last season, he averaged 25.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game en route to earning the 2024-2025 G League MVP award.
That success hasn't translated to the NBA level yet, however, as he averages 1.9 points per game on 48.1 true shooting percentage across 36 total appearances. He's not an off-ball player and needs work as a spot-up shooter, meaning he'd need the ball in his hands as a backup guard.
At best case scenario, Davison blossoms into a microwave bench scorer capable of getting a bucket in isolation and pick-and-roll situations. He could be needed in spots for the Rockets this year if backup guards Reed Sheppard or Aaron Holiday suffer injuries.
Isaiah Crawford
Crawford is a much more viable option in terms of translating to the NBA level. With the reigning G League Champions, the Stockton Kings, Crawford averaged 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting a lights-out 44.7 percent from 3-point range on 3.5 attempts per game.
So far, his NBA appearances have been statistically underwhelming, averaging 0.9 points per game in 15 games with Sacramento last season.
However, he's a plug-and-play in many different lineups and could play alongside each of Houston's three stars, or without any of them. The 6-foot-6 wing is a capable defender and spot-up shooter who could play a viable three-and-d role with the Rockets should he get a chance.
Kevon Harris
Harris is by far the oldest of the three two-way players, entering the season at 28 years old. He's spent five seasons in the G League, where he's developed into a dangerous 3-point shooter –– improving his percentage nearly every season of his career, up to 40 percent in 2024-2025.
Harris averaged 19.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game with the College Park Skyhawks last season. His shooting has translated relatively well to the NBA, shooting 37.2 percent from deep across 36 career games with the Orlando Magic.
The Rockets bench lacks spot-up shooting, especially from the guard position. Should Harris continue his stellar G League play and earn a chance to play main roster minutes, he could prove effective in times of need for a 3-point boost.