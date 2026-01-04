Rockets Add Tristen Newton, Waive Tyler Smith

Two-way signings rarely garner fanfare. They rarely move the needle.

Even though fans are always eager to uncover the next potential "big thing", it's hard for fans to excited about unheralded players when they likely won't suit up for the team.

More than likely, they'll be stashed in the G-League.

But even if they do suit up on the big roster, their likelihood of actually playing meaningful minutes is slim to none.

Usually.

Outside of getting in the game during a blowout or back-to-back, we only see them if the cameras catch them on the sidelines.

Look no further than the Houston Rockets this season.

They dropped Kevon Harris to pick up Tyler Smith.

Neither of which suited up for the Rockets.

Even JD Davison, who created fans in the Rockets' fanbase during the preseason for his red-hot shooting prowess from long-range during the preseason.

Not to mention his emergence at a relatively dire time for the Rockets, as starting point guard Fred VanVleet had just suffered a fateful season-altering (and likely season-ending, regardless of what VanVleet says) injury.

Davison, however, hasn't been given a significant role on the team. Far from it, actually.

He's getting just 5.6 minutes on a nightly basis. To no fault of his own, it's just difficult (and rare) for two way signees.

The fact that he's been on the roster this long is an impressive feat in itself.

Although his time is dwindling down, due to the NBA's two-way rules. In fact, Davison has already used up half of his two-way eligibility.

Rockets Make Anther Low Profile Two-Way Move

On Saturday, Houston made another two-way transaction, this time waiving Smith, who was signed in December, to bring in Tristen Newton, the 6-foot-5 guard.

The Rockets have signed Tristen Newton to a two-way deal, according to a league source. Houston will waive Tyler Smith. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) January 3, 2026

Newton was one of Texas's top prospects in prep school, as he led the state in scoring as a senior with averages of 37.2 points at El Paso's Burges High.

He initially committed to East Carolina, starting as a freshman and averaging 11 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists -- setting a freshman record for the university.

In total, he spent three seasons at East Carolina and averaged 17.7 points, five assists and 4.8 rebounds in his junior season.

He then transferred to Connecticut, where he spent the final two seasons of his collegiate eligibility, winning back to back national championships as the team's starting point guard.

Newton was drafted in the second round in 2024 by the Indiana Pacers and has mainly been a G-League mainstay, as he's spent time with the Indiana Mad Ants and Iowa Wolves (the Minnesota Timberwolves G-League affiliate).

In five short games in the 2025-26 G-League season, Newton has amassed gaudy numbers, averaging 28.6 points, seven assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 54.5 percent from the field, 47.6 percent from long-range (8.4 attempts) and 80 percent from the foul line.

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Houston’s G-League affiliate and where Newton will likely see the most action, are currently 2-1 and fourth in the Western Conference.