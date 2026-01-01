Both Rockets, Nets Sees Stars on Injury Report

The Rockets will take on the Brooklyn Nets tonight, searching for their fourth-straight win.

After dropping games to some of the lower-tier Western Conference teams, Houston has now rebounded for three wins in a row. And it couldn't have come at a better time given the Rockets' opportunity to climb the West standings.

Months ago, Brooklyn wouldn't have offered stiff competition, though the Nets are quickly figuring things out under head coach Jordi Fernandez. Forward Michael Porter Jr. is playing at an All-Star level, averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, and the team's defense is taking advantage of its youth by flying around.

An early-January game against the Nets' shouldn't be seen as a "must-win," though games like tonight's will be the difference in Houston finishing around No. 2, or lower in the West. And with Houston's title aspirations, nabbing the No. 2 seed could be the difference in a first-round exit, or deep postseason run.

Both teams have lengthy injury reports, and could see star players miss tonight's game. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Nets ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

Clint Capela — Questionable: Illness

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Tari Eason — Questionable: Illness

Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Left soleus strain

Tyler Smith — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Egor Demin — Out: Lower back soreness

Tyson Etienne — Out: G League

Haywood Highsmith — Out: right knee recovery

Chaney Johnson — Out: G League

EJ Liddell — Out: G League

Terance Mann — Out: Right hip contusion

Michael Porter Jr. — Questionable: Illness

Ben Saraf — Out: G League

Both teams see numerous players on their respective injury reports.

The Rockets have four contributors listed as questionable to play: Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams, Tari Eason and Clint Capela.

Sengun has missed two-straight games due to a soleus strain, and the Rockets could certainly use his scoring and play-making punch against the Nets’ stingy defense. Adams and Eason have been among the team’s most impactful players this season, though both have missed games periodically. Eason is listed with an illness.

The Nets see plenty of contributors listed, including star Michael Porter Jr. due to illness. Brooklyn will also be without Rookie Egor Demin, and forwards in Haywood Highsmith and Terance Mann.

The Rockets and Nets will tip off at 5 p.m. CT tonight from Brooklyn.