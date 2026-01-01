Both Rockets, Nets Sees Stars on Injury Report
In this story:
The Rockets will take on the Brooklyn Nets tonight, searching for their fourth-straight win.
After dropping games to some of the lower-tier Western Conference teams, Houston has now rebounded for three wins in a row. And it couldn't have come at a better time given the Rockets' opportunity to climb the West standings.
Months ago, Brooklyn wouldn't have offered stiff competition, though the Nets are quickly figuring things out under head coach Jordi Fernandez. Forward Michael Porter Jr. is playing at an All-Star level, averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, and the team's defense is taking advantage of its youth by flying around.
An early-January game against the Nets' shouldn't be seen as a "must-win," though games like tonight's will be the difference in Houston finishing around No. 2, or lower in the West. And with Houston's title aspirations, nabbing the No. 2 seed could be the difference in a first-round exit, or deep postseason run.
Both teams have lengthy injury reports, and could see star players miss tonight's game. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Nets ahead of tonight’s game:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Steven Adams — Questionable: Right ankle sprain
Clint Capela — Questionable: Illness
Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League
Tari Eason — Questionable: Illness
Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Left soleus strain
Tyler Smith — Out: G League
Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL
Brooklyn Nets injuries:
Egor Demin — Out: Lower back soreness
Tyson Etienne — Out: G League
Haywood Highsmith — Out: right knee recovery
Chaney Johnson — Out: G League
EJ Liddell — Out: G League
Terance Mann — Out: Right hip contusion
Michael Porter Jr. — Questionable: Illness
Ben Saraf — Out: G League
Both teams see numerous players on their respective injury reports.
The Rockets have four contributors listed as questionable to play: Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams, Tari Eason and Clint Capela.
Sengun has missed two-straight games due to a soleus strain, and the Rockets could certainly use his scoring and play-making punch against the Nets’ stingy defense. Adams and Eason have been among the team’s most impactful players this season, though both have missed games periodically. Eason is listed with an illness.
The Nets see plenty of contributors listed, including star Michael Porter Jr. due to illness. Brooklyn will also be without Rookie Egor Demin, and forwards in Haywood Highsmith and Terance Mann.
The Rockets and Nets will tip off at 5 p.m. CT tonight from Brooklyn.
Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.Follow DParkOK