Can the Rockets Be a Factor in the Postseason?
After over four years, the Houston Rockets are finally back in the postseason picture. During Houston's playoff hiatus, their Western Conference competitors have seen high levels of success. The Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets have won championships, and several other teams in the West have remained as legitimate threats, like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.
Each of these teams has gained valuable playoff experience throughout the years. Houston lacks the battle testing some of its conference rivals have, which could be a major disadvantage in the postseason.
Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson have never seen the playoffs. Green and Sengun didn't experience competitive basketball for over half of their young careers. Houston's young players have significant roles for the team on both sides of the ball. It's hard to project how much success they'll have against experienced teams with more time to scout and prepare.
Scorers have a harder time adjusting to the increased defensive effort and advanced schemes in the playoffs. Green and Sengun have been the focal points of the offense this season, and it may be difficult for them to find comfortable spots on the floor. They've both shown the ability to make good decisions under pressure, but things can be a little different when playing against one of the best teams in the NBA.
Fortunately for the Rockets, they won't be relying solely on the unproven young guns on the squad. Ime Udoka led the Boston Celtics to a Finals appearance and just two wins away from an NBA title. Fred VanVleet won a title during his stint with the Toronto Raptors which helped him evolve from an undrafted player to one of the best in the franchise's history. Dillon Brooks played on a competitive Memphis Grizzlies team before signing with the Rockets. Steven Adams played a part in some of the Grizzlies' success, and he competed with the Thunder during their postseason appearances along with Russell Westbrook.
Houston is capable of becoming a real factor in the postseason. The Rockets have been one of the league's best teams in the last few weeks, and they now have the longest active winning streak in the NBA.
The Nuggets are still on Houston's heels, but the Rockets are gaining some ground on the Lakers after Los Angeles lost to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers and the Rockets will play each other twice before the end of the regular season. Those matchups could eventually decide which team can claim the higher seed in the postseason.
However, home-court advantage may not matter in these playoffs when the Western Conference is filled with talented teams. The key is creating momentum and sustaining quality play through the season's end and the playoffs' beginning. The Rockets are building momentum now, but they can only become a factor if their play can translate to the biggest stage.
