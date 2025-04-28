Can the Rockets’ Offense Gain Some Consistency?
The Houston Rockets have had a mixed bag offensively this series as they take on the Golden State Warriors' formidable defense. At least one player excelled in scoring for the first two games. Alperen Sengun scored 26 points in the postseason opener, followed by a 38-point explosion by Jalen Green in Game 2. However, no one stepped up offensively in Game 3, and the Rockets lost the franchise's first postseason game in front of an opposing crowd since 2019. Houston is guaranteed at least one more home game this season, but the team needs to find more offense to take advantage of another opportunity in Golden State.
The most obvious locations of increased scoring are from the starters other than Green and Sengun. Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have yet to hit the 20-point threshold this series.
While Green and Sengun must play better than they did in Game 3, the rest of the team also must contribute to the scoring.
VanVleet's 3-point shooting has deserted him, and he has struggled to get to the middle of the floor to create open mid-range shots like he did during the regular season. Brooks has tried to create offense of his own on occasion, but he'll never become a high enough volume scorer to lead the team offensively.
Thompson has had major issues beating Golden State's defense. While some of his struggles can be attributed to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's defensive scheming, Thompson has been ineffective at finishing shots.
He has struggled getting into the paint as Draymond Green has taken away passes into the dunker spot when a player can drive closer to the rim. When he tries to create for himself, he has turned the ball over and jumped into some difficult, physical contests at the rim.
Thompson's scoring is not a cure-all solution for the Rockets. They still need their top two players to stand out, and Houston may not be able to win this series if they don't.
Green entered the postseason with a stretch of ineffective and inefficient games that carried over into Game 1. He followed with an offensive explosion before not having much of an impact in Game 3. Sengun opened the playoffs with a bang and was solid in Game 2. However, his scoring is crucial for the Rockets, especially when his teammates' shots don't fall.
The Rockets have gotten welcome scoring boosts from Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. The two players might have a smaller role than their starting teammates, but they have stepped up to the moment when given the opportunity. Both have hit big shots and helped Houston compete late in games.
However, it's all hands on deck to correct some offensive issues and find a way to score against the Warriors' imposing defense. If Houston fails to do so, the pressure to defend Curry and potentially Jimmy Butler on his return increases. Those two players can make a good defense negligible, and the Rockets must find more scoring to keep up with their production.