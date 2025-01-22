Cavaliers vs. Rockets: Game Preview, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are hoping to get back in the win column tonight, but it won't be easy as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at home.
The Cavs are 36-6 on the season, boasting the league's best record through the first half of the year. They started 15-0 and have continued to sizzle through their schedule.
Meanwhile, the Rockets aren't too shabby with the fourth-best record in the league at 28-14, but this game against the Cavs, which is the first of a home-and-home series, will be a great litmus test for Houston to see how far it has come and how much further it needs to go.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Injury Report
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PF Evan Mobley (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
- SF Isaac Okoro (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)
- SF Caris LeVert (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)
Houston Rockets
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG Darius Garland
- SG Donovan Mitchell
- SF Max Strus
- PF Evan Mobley
- C Jarrett Allen
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
